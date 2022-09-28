Friendship Community Care is celebrating 50 years serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the state.
The celebration in Bryant will be noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Bishop Park.
"We are just grateful and blessed to celebrate this milestone," said Friendship CEO Craig Cloud.
Friendship has six locations across the state. It was founded in 1972 in Russelville in a small school house to serve children with special needs by a group of parents and individuals. Cloud said they now serve from birth through senior citizens.
The Saline County location is on Springhill Road in Benton. They also have apartments that serve as independent living units in the community.
"Friendship Community Care is a private nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and serving those who are mentally ill," Cloud said.
Their goal is to allow those they serve to live independently in the community and function in the community with support.
The services include adult day care, residential, pediatric, behavioral health, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and meals on wheels.
Friendship has had a location in Saline County for 20 years. They decided to expand into the county because they felt there was a need.
Cloud said there has been significant changes for those they serve over the last 50 years. They have more opportunities and choices. Technology has provided more innovated ways to serve that community and support them.
The celebration will include music, food, games and vendors.
The musical acts include Gil Franklin, Ben Brenner, jason Burnett, TBJ and Friends and Sam Allbright and the Southern Heat.
Mr. Calbers Bouncers is providing inflatables.
The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will hold a trunk or treat.
There will be games, face painting and temporary tattoos.
The food trucks selling food on site will be Kona Ice, Riverside Grocery and Catering, Well Brewed and Fry Daddy's.
There will be 23 local vendors selling products and promoting their businesses.
Bryant Mayor Allen Scott will be at the event, along with the Bryant police and fire departments. They will bring out vehicles for children to check out.
The event is planning to have other special guests attend.
The silent auction will include a framed custom autographed Moses Moody Golden State Warrior jersey and an autographed book by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
The organizers want the event to raise awareness for those with disabilities and the work Friendship does.
They hope to make the event a yearly festival.
There is no cost to attend the celebration. It is open to the community.
Cloud said they want to celebrate their history and future growth.