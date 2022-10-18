For the third year, The Gann Museum of Saline County is showing off local talent with its Fall Art Exhibit, which is now open to the public.
This year's exhibit includes art from two area nonprofit organizations — Civitan Services and Birch Tree Communities, along with the three individual artists.
"It is important to showcase local artists' work," said Museum Director Lindsay Jordan.
The featured student artist is Kaylee Saling, a sophomore at Benton High School. Jordan met Saling when she helped with last year's exhibit. Saling showed Jordan her own work.
"I was blown away," she said, adding she knew she needed Saling's work for this year.
Saling's work is mixed mediums. There are drawings, paintings in oil and acrylic and even some pages from a graphic novel.
"She has got a really great eye for color and light," Jordan said.
Bonnie Alberts, of She Studios, has several pieces in the show. Jordan met her at a Third Thursday event in Downtown Benton.
"I was immediately captured by her work," Jordan said.
Alberts work is digital photography that has been edited to evoke the appearance of water color over pen and ink. Her focus is the built environment. The images include the Saline County Courthouse, Anthony Chapel at Garven Woodland Gardens and the Royal Theatre.
Jordan said Alberts has a "very 21st century approach" to her art to recall a simpler place and time. Alberts is a Navy veteran who studied historic preservation and a published author.
Anna Bowman, director of DOXA Arts Academy and executive director of Fostering the Arts, has paintings in the show. There are images of flower vases, a landscape and painted birds.
"I love the colors," Jordan said.
She enjoys the contrast in the images.
Birch Tree is an organization that works with those living with mental illness. It uses art as a form of expression and therapy for its members. Each year, Birch holds an event to sell the art with the money from the sales going to the artists. The pieces in the exhibit will be available for purchase by contacting Birch.
Jordan enjoys the variety of art the show has from Birch that reflects each member's style.
"It is a really unique group," she said.
Civitan Services supports men, women and children with developmental disabilities. They also sell their art, which they call Art with a Heart.
Like Birch, the pieces are created by different artists.
Jordan said Civitan's pieces are lighter and happier.
Information on both Civitan and Birch are available at the exhibit.
There is also one cabinet of Ozark Blue castware Matte Niloak created by Charles "Bullet" Hyten.
Jordan is excited to include it in the show. The Gann has a wide selection of Niloak and limited space to display it.
Niloak is created using kaolin clay and only found around Benton. It was created between 1909 and 1946.
"Niloak is special to Benton," Jordan said.
Jordan enjoys showing local artists' work because it helps get them out into the community.
"We are really thankful for the artists sharing their work with the community," Jordan said.
The exhibit can be viewed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or group tours can be arranged by appointment.
It will be on display until the end of the year.
The Gann is located at 218 S. Market St. in Benton and can be reached at 501-778-5513.