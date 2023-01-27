After applying for the last few years, the Bryant Parks Department was awarded the Department of Parks and Tourism Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant to complete phase two of the Mills Park Playground.
The city won the grant the first time in 2017.
"That grant helped us build phase one," Parks Director Chris Treat.
The city has been trying to get the grant again ever since to finish the second phase.
Treat explained capital improvement projects like this one are prioritized by the funding that can be found for them because currently the city does not have a funding mechanism for park improvements.
Treat said current Community Development Director Truett Smith wrote and presented the application the first time the city won the grant when he was an intern, along with Spencer McCorkel, who is now on the Parks Committee.
This time, Treat said a big reason the department got the grant is the city's new grants coordinator, Amanda Fleming.
He said as soon as Fleming was finished with orientation after starting in June of 2022 he approached her about the grant.
"She jumped right in fearlessly," Treat said, adding she has done amazing work.
Fleming said she it would have been much harder to get the grant without the support of the people who work for the city, adding they all support each other.
Treat said this phase will include three play pieces for the inclusive playground they did not have the money to put in the first phase — Roxall See Saw, Inclusive Whirl and GT Splash — plus a rain garden and shade structure.
The plan to make Mills Park inclusive started with a group of parents and resident approaching the previous Parks director. They started raising funds. Treat said it would have taken them a long time to raise all that was needed.
Parks decided to use the grant and add money from a bond. They also used bond money for the restroom in the playground area.
"Mills is such an important park," Treat said.
Fleming and Treat talked about seeing the different people who come together in the park.
The grant is for $166,437.80. The total cost of the project is $332,875.
Treat thinks without the original grant, the project would have not happened.
"There are a lot of projects and limited resources," Treat said.
He added that while many in the community have projects they want to happen, Parks is limited by funding.
Treat thanked Mayor Allen Scott for creating Fleming's position in the city.
"It is a game changer for us," he said.
Fleming is working with all city departments to get grant funding. She said with how busy the departments are, she is surprised at all the grants they have been able to get before. She hopes to help get many more.
Parks is working with Director of Business Development at RJR Enterprises John Eckart, former Benton parks director, to get in the three pieces of equipment, which are made by Game Time Equipment. Treat said Eckart assured him the equipment can arrive in time for Treat's goal of having the work done by the end of the school year.
The playground will be shut down for a month while the work is completed.