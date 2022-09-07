Habitat for Humanity of Saline County will hold a groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14, at 215 W. Woodlawn in Benton for its next Apostles Build.
This home will be for the 100th family served in the more than 20 years Habitat has been serving Saline County.
Habitat Director Stephanie Griffin clarified this will not be the 100th home built. The home currently being completed in Haskell will actually be the 80th new construction.
When a Habitat family for whatever reason leaves their home before paying off the mortgage, it usually goes back to Habitat. They "recycle" that home to a new family. That has allowed Habitat to serve even more families in their dream of affordable, safe home ownership.
This new home being started will be the second home in the new phase of Habitat's Partnership Village. The third home in the new phase will be started in late October or early November.
Apostles Build is schedule to run Sept. 26 through 30 and Oct. 8.
"Apostles Build is Habitat partnering with local area churches," Griffin said.
They partner in different ways from providing volunteers to providing meals to providing funds. Some provide water and gatorade to keep volunteers hydrated.
Some churches have their own fundraisers, but most join together each year for the annual Souper Bowl soup and chili fundraiser.
This year's partner churches are Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Fellowship Bible Church, First Baptist Church Benton, First United Methodist Church Benton, First United Methodist Church Bryant, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Abundant Life Church, Sardis United Methodist Church, Salem United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Baptist Church and Revolution Church.
"Apostles Build is really fun for us," Griffin said, adding that no matter how the church lineup changes, they can always count on Apostles Build each year.
She went on to point out Habitat is a Christian organization.
She said the volunteers are fantastic people who want to serve and get to know the families they serve.
"It is a really neat experience," Griffin said.
As with other builds, the volunteers will be lead by Habitat's group of regular volunteers known as the Tuesday Crew. Volunteers do not need any experience to join the build.
Earlier this year, Habitat had its first home mortgage paid off. Griffin said some of the other early Habitat families are close to paying off their mortgages.
She said getting a Habitat home is a huge life changer for families. They get a safe place to live. She feels the homes affect the homeowner's health and happiness and improve their lives.
Families pay a 0 percent interest mortgage. They are not just given the home. They have to put down a deposit and work 300 sweat equity hours plus another 150 sweat equity hours per adult in the home.
The family getting this home is a single mother and her children.
"She is excited to make a better life for her kids and her family," Griffin said.
She is grateful for the chance. She has spent the last year saving for her down payment and working her sweat equity hours.
A person does not have to be part of any of the churches to volunteer. They can email volunteer@habitatsalinecounty.com, call 501-315-5434 or visit www.habitatsalinecounty.com to fill out a volunteer waiver and get connected.
Griffin said anyone is welcome to volunteer.