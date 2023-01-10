After two Haskell Police officers spoke at the Haskell City Council meeting on Monday, all but three officers resigned.
popular
Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Tags
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Army veteran, motivational speaker Travis Mills featured at Benton Area Chamber banquet
- Twin Hornets take talents to UCA with double signing
- 4 earn All-State, plethora of Panthers postseason honorees
- Benton bowling sweeps to open season
- New SHF director says foundation for all of Saline County
- Souper Bowl back in person
- Lady Cards slip in return to league play
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- BAMM announces Wall of Fame inductees, banquet
- JA putting on the Ritz for Gatsby Gala
- New SHF director says foundation for all of Saline County
- Twin Hornets take talents to UCA with double signing
- Army veteran, motivational speaker Travis Mills featured at Benton Area Chamber banquet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.