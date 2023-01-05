For this year's charity ball, Junior Auxiliary of Saline County is rolling back to the 1920 for Gatsby Gala.
The ball will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Benton Event Center.
"The money generated from this event funds our service projects," said Event Chair Whitney Rosenbaum.
Junior Auxiliary does service projects throughout the year to benefit children in Saline County. The projects include giving $3,000 in scholarships yearly, a bike drive, a one day empowerment event for young girls and community outreach.
Rosenbaum's favorite service projects are JA on Call and Blessings.
JA on Call provides for the needs of area students. School counselors reach out to JA when a child has a need, such as food, shoes or glasses. JA works to meet that need.
For Blessings, JA packs food bags for Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks to send home with children who face food insecurity to ensure they are fed while not in school. For Christmas break, JA recently packed close to 700 bags for students.
Rosenbaum wants those who attend the ball, and those who take part in JA's other fundraisers, its golf tournament and game night, that these projects are what they are supporting.
Besides supporting all JA does, Rosenbaum said the ball is a lot of fun.
This year, the organizers chose the 1920s theme because it gives people a chance to dress up. Dress for the event is semi-formal. People can choose to dress to the theme if they want to.
The ball will be catered by The Ford Seasons Catering, out of Little Rock. The meal will include pasta and a dessert bar.
Crown Entertainment will be the disc jockey and emcee. There will be dancing.
Arkansas Casino Games will be back running the charity table games, such as black Jack and roulette.
JA plans to have a photo booth set up. The group has a hashtag attendees can use when they share their pictures online.
The event will feature a large silent auction. Items available for bid include two big game hunts - one to Argentina and one to New Zealand, paintings, jewelry, gift cards and a designer bag.
JA is still accepting items for the silent auction.
The event sponsors are The Otwell Family and Westside Pharmacy. The other sponsors are Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Everett Buick GMC, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Glaziers and All About Blinds.
Anyone who would like to sponsor the event or donate an item for the silent auction can email Rosenbaum at whitbaum13@gmail.com or call 870-557-3912.
JA president Casey Ulmer plans to speak about the organization's projects.
The group will give out its Kindle Thy Flame Award to a person in the community who is not associated with JA who volunteers their time, expertise and talent for a nonprofit, church or charity in Saline County.
Tickets for the gala are $55. Tables are available for sponsorships.
Tickets can be purchased at https://give.hellofund.com/JASalineCharityBall or through a link on the event page on Facebook.
Rosenbaum said the event supports a great cause.
She encourages people to give it a shot. She hopes to see many new faces.
"Without people supporting the event, attending the event, we wouldn't be able to complete the service projects this year," she said.