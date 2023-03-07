Keynote Speaker Chris Jones surprised the students and faculty of Bryant Junior High School when he encouraged the students to be “dumb,” telling them it was the smartest thing he did in his life and what brought him success.
“They all wanted me to be dumb,” Jones said of not only his mentors in life, but the great icons of history.
He told the students to be dumb to the neutral, dumb to the obvious and dumb to the deadly.
He spoke at the school for a program in honor of Black History Month.
Jones was the first black nominee for governor for a major party in Arkansas history.
He holds five degrees and has worked for both NASA and as an assistant dean at MIT.
Jones told the students he grew up in Pine Bluff. He said his raising gave him a sense of competition and a sense of self. The circumstances he grew up in meant statistics showed he was not likely to go away to college. He said those circumstances were not good or bad. They were neutral and neutral can be a obstacle. He was encouraged not to get far from home and play it safe. He said if he listened to the neutral he would have never worked to get into college, but instead went on a scholarship from NASA.
“I was dumb enough to ignore the neutral circumstances that got in the way of my dreams,” Jones said.
He told the students to also be dumb to the obvious. He shared the story of David and Goliath and how Goliath was an obstacle in the path. He said everyone has a Goliath, an obvious obstacle.
He asked the students to consider what barrier was in the way of their own greatness. It could be a teacher or family who has low expectations. It could be friend who is trying to encourage them to go down a different path.
He said the students need to be dumb to obvious barriers.
Finally, he told students to be dumb to the deadly. He said 100 years ago, scientists looked at the bumblebee and said it should be able to fly. The bumblebee did not know if should not be able to fly, but it did know if it did not fly it would die. Later, scientists learned that bumblebee wings create a wind tunnel when they flap that allows the bee to fly.
Like the bumblebee, he told the students not to listen to those who say they cannot do something.
Also like the bumblebee, they will need to work hard to achieve their goals.
“Don’t wait for someone to tell you you can in order to be great,” Jones said.
He said the students should be sure of themselves and believe in themselves and all be dumb together.
“We need you to be dumb because we need your voice. We need you to lead,” Jones said.
Choir Director Jordan Murdock acted as emcee for the program. The choir performed the “National Anthem” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The Step Team also performed.
Teachers Richard Wrighter and Bo Lee gave the history of Black History Month.
It was created by Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. It started as a week to honor the history but eventually became the month of February because of the birthdays of both President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.
The students were encouraged to learn beyond what they are taught in school and books.
“Learn you are living black history daily,” Lee said.