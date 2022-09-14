For the ninth year, Justin Moore will be performing to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
This year, the show will be back to an acoustic set with a sit down dinner. They are calling it Justin Moore's "Night to Be WANTED" Oct. 4 at the Riverside Club.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Resource Development Director Emmy Rogers said the name of the event each year reflects something the Clubs wants to focus on. Wanted reflects how the Clubs wants each child who walks through its doors to feel, "valued, wanted and loved."
Rogers said even when children rebel or go through a tough time, the Clubs wants them to know they are wanted.
"We will continue to do whatever it takes to be there for every member," she said.
The meal will be from Gina's Catering and include brisket tacos, smoked chicken fajitas, Mexican street corn, chips, salsa, cheese dip, beans, churros and Mexican punch.
There will be both a live and silent auction during the event.
The first part of the evening will be a chance to eat, drink, shop and mingle.
The concert will kick off with Arkansas country band The Reeves Brothers.
Another Arkansas based Artist, Tyler Kinch, is also scheduled to perform.
Moore will headline the show. It will be a stripped down acoustic performance. Rogers said it is a much more intimate show.
Moore is a multi-platinum artist and Arkansas native. His hits include "Small Town USA," "Till My Last Day" and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away."
He returns each year to give his support to the Clubs with a performance.
Radio personality Lisa Fisher will be the emcee for the evening. During the event, the organizers will share information about the Clubs and what it does for its members, including sports, homework help and variety of programs, as well as being a safe place for children after school and during the summer.
Everett Buick GMC is the presenting sponsor. Jones Heating & Air and RV Cityare the concession sponsors. First Security is the parking sponsor. Mid-Town Mechanical Services is the Amenities Sponsor. Applied Inspection Systems & This Little Piggy are Auction Sponsors. Natural State Wholesale is the Water Sponsor. ACDI is the Gift Sponsor.
The tickets for the show are $125 each and include the meal. Call 501-317-0053 for tickets.
Rogers said it is a joy to bring the event to the community each year because the community has always shows generous support for the Clubs.