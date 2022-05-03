The Saline County Library is bringing in the author of a book about the John F. Kennedy assassination to speak about his beliefs about what happened that day, Nov. 22, 1963.
Jeff Meeks is the author of "Manipulation of Lee Harvey Oswald: And the Cover-Up That Followed" and the former managing editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice newspaper.
He will be at the Benton branch at 5:30 p.m. May 11 in the meeting room. .
"He has been a lifelong follower of JFK conspiracy theories," said Community Librarian Alan Robinette.
Meeks began his research in 1975. He first got interested watching "Good Night America" with Geraldo Rivera. Comedian Dick Gregory, who has long been involved in the conspiracy theories, was a guest. A few weeks after, Rivera dedicated the entire episode to the theories.
"He has been researching and writing about Dealey Plaza ever since," Robinette said.
He has spoken at The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.
"He has a very definite opinion about what happened," Robinette said.
Meeks is a history buff who previously worked on a companion piece for the Ken Burns Vietnam War documentary for Arkansas PBS providing an Arkansas-based angle on the war.
Robinette called Meeks a storyteller.
Meeks started writing a weekly blog about JFK conspiracies that eventually became a column in the Voice. Eventually, he worked his way to the paper's managing editor.
Robinette is looking forward to Meeks' talk.
"It is a fascinating topic," Robinette said. "He is passionate about it and I thought it would be good to bring to the community."
Meeks wants to speak at the library because he said libraries are places for people who like to learn so it is a natural place for his talk.
Those who attend will be able to ask questions. Robinette thinks there will be some interesting conversations and others will share their theories.
The library expects 20 to 25 people to attend. Robinette asks that those planning to attend register at www.salinecountylibrary.org so they know how many to expect.
Meeks will have books for sale and he will be signing copies.