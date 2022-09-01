Today kicks off Library Card Sign Up Month and the Saline County Library is partnering with 60 local businesses during the entire month of September to celebrate.
Businesses from all over Saline County are offering discounts to customers who present their library card.
September is a national holiday for libraries called Library Card Sign-Up Month. Most libraries participate, and the Saline County Library uses this holiday as a time to get the community involved. Starting in July, the library staff began the process of contacting businesses, creating graphics and promoting the holiday.
Discounts include 5 percent to 25 percent off a purchase or service, a free item with a meal, a discounted tattoo and more. A full list of discounts is available at www.SalineCountyLibrary.org/LCSUM2022.
Along with the 60 businesses offering discounts, 18 businesses sponsored the campaign. This year’s sponsors are:
• Arkansas Medical Staffing, LLC - Gold Level Sponsor
• Oltmans Roofing - Silver Level Sponsor
• Red Robin - Silver Level Sponsor
• Salty Harbor - Silver Level Sponsor
• Shelly Flis Rodan & Fields - Silver Level Sponsor
• Bryant Family Pharmacy
• Bryant Laundromat
• Burger King
• Camp Happy Tails
• Caring Hearts In-Home Senior Care
• First Electric Cooperative
• First Security Bank
• getW9.tax
• Integrity Insurance
• Pretties & Grace
• Rivendell Arkansas
• Relics Tattoo and Piercing
Not only does the Saline County Library use this as a time to promote local businesses, they also use it as a time to encourage the community to sign-up for library cards and experience what the library offers such as passport services, educational and entertaining programs, video games, and more.
Anyone can sign up for a library card by visiting the Saline County Library and bringing their ID and proof of current address. To expedite the process, those signing up may register for a library card online by visiting www.SalineCountyLibrary.org and selecting the “Get a Library Card” tab located at the top of the page. Those who do not live in Saline County, bring a pay stub showing that they work in the county or a document showing that they attend school in the county.
Residents of Cleveland, Dallas, Garland, Grant and Hot Spring Counties can apply for a Saline County Library card because of a special reciprocal agreement.
Those who do not live in any of the counties listed above can apply for a Saline County Library card by bringing an ID and paying an annual fee of $10. Patrons can also download their app, Mid-Ark Regional Library System, for quick access to accounts, the catalog, and online resources.
A full list of businesses, discounts and sponsors is attached, and you can find more information on their website: www.SalineCountyLibrary.org/LCSUM2022.
For more information, including hours for each location and information on library services and programs, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.