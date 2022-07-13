The Saline County Library is hoping to get patrons laughing with its upcoming event, What Are You Laughing At? at 7 p.m. July 22 downstairs at Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton.
It will also be available to view through Facebook Live on the library's Facebook page.
The event is for patrons age 18 and up.
"It is an improv sketch comedy show with three celebrity contestants," said Adult Programmer Mason Newberry.
Newberry will be participating with the celebrities — Chris Owen, of Birch Tree Communities Inc., Shelli Poole, MySaline.com, and Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
"It is going to be a fun group," Newberry said.
The audience, both in person and virtual, will get to make suggestions for the group to create their skits from.
Newberry said he has always been a fan of the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," which inspired the event. The library held a virtual version in 2021 due to COVID-19.
"It was a big hit," Newberry said.
He expects the event to take around an hour.
For those planning to attend in person, the library asks they register in advance to guarantee a seat by visiting www.salinecountylibrary.org and clicking on the event under the calendar. Those streaming do no have to register.
It is a free event.
Newberry said this is a fun way to get adult patrons in the library and show them the library is more than just books. Plus, it is just something fun to do.
The library tries to offer fun events for all ages, not just children.
Newberry hopes people come to or watch the show and have a good time and laugh.
The full calendar of library events can be found on the library website.