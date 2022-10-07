The Saline County Library is bringing together Central Arkansas authors to showcase the talent in the area and encourage budding authors to write their own works.
"We have so much local talent," said Community Librarian Alan Robinette.
The Local Author Showcase will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Benton branch.
Robinette said he saw the idea work at the Garland County Library so he thought Saline County should try.
He has interviewed several local authors and he felt it was a great idea to bring them together to interact with each other and the community.
The authors will be set up with tables where they can answer questions, sell their books and get books signed.
Robinette said the first hour will be dedicated to the public visiting the authors. That will continue in the second hour, but he will also be holding a Facebook live where he will give each author five minutes to talk. For the last half hour, he wants to get the authors talking to each other about their publishing experiences.
There will be authors who have self published and authors who work with major publishing houses.
Robinette said there will be authors from a variety of genres, including children's books, Christian fiction and true crime.
He is excited to also bring in Dr. Nioka Smith, of J. Kenkade Publishing, to talk to people who are considering publishing their own works.
The authors will also talk about their journeys through getting their work published.
"That is going to be really valuable information," Robinette said.
Robinette will also be sharing about plans for this year's NaNoWriMo, national novel writing month. He explained the library will be meeting with those interested to encourage them to write a novel over the course of the month of November.
He would love if the showcase is part of some future writer's journey to getting their book published.
There is no cost to attend.
Patrons will be able to purchase books. It will be up to each author what payment methods they can accept.
The authors scheduled to attend are Claire Baxter Brown, a Saline County native; Jenny Carlisle, of Benton; Adam Houchins, of Gravel Ridge; Janie Jones, of Conway; Sharon Keathley, of Hot Springs Village; Mara Leveritt, of Little Rock; Amelia Loken, of Little Rock; Ashley Ohm, of Lonsdale; Denise Parkinson, of Bismark; Roger Poole, of Bryant; and Lynn Richardson, of Benton.
Robinette wants this event to be a chance for the library to broadcast about local authors to help them get the word out about their books while also giving people a chance to learn about getting published.