In January 2022, a report was called in to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline regarding a sexual assault. The victim was initially interviewed by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division regarding these incidents. Then a forensic interview was also conducted. During the forensic interviews, it was determined that some of the alleged incidents occurred in Saline County where David Freeman, 56, the alleged offender, lived at the time.
