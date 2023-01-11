Events are scheduled through the day Jan. 16 to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Committee member Linda Smith said the celebration each year is important so that people do not forget the legacy of King and to teach the younger generation.
The theme this year is "Learning and Living Together."
"We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together," is the quote by King used for the theme.
Over the past 14 years of the event, Smith said it has grown to include more organizations, such as the city of Benton.
She feels the way people have come together for the celebration across the city is an example of King's dream.
She said King's life and legacy are more relevant now than ever.
The event's will kick off with a Prayer Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church Benton, 211 S. Market St. The meal is provided by the church.
The event will feature prayers and speakers from people from different churches around the community.
Big Red Stores will deliver breakfast to first responders and medical frontline workers.
Day of Service will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 S. East St. Volunteers will meet to clean up trash around the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood. Supplies are provided by Recycle Saline.
Committee member Evelyn Reed said many students see MLK Jr. Day as just a day off. The committee wants them to see it as a "day on" so they encourage students to take part in service that day.
Smith said the Day of Service is a great time for camaraderie.
The parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. Participants will line up at C.W. Lewis Stadium at 2:30 p.m. The parade travels down Market Street and up Main Street to end at the Saline County Courthouse.
This year's grand marshal is Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell.
There is no cost to enter the parade. They will give out trophies for the best participants, such as floats, groups and vehicles.
Anyone interested in entering can email robinrfreeman@gmail.com or shannonwinston50@gmail.com.
The day will finish with the Great Gathering at the end of the parade on the Saline County Courthouse lawn.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer will speak and the awards from the parade will be presented.
Leading up to the holiday, students have been working on essays for the essay contest. The deadline to turn in the essays, based on the theme "Learning and Living Together," is Friday. They can be typed or handwritten. Reed said many classes use the essays as a writing assignment. Any student who would like to enter can speak to their school principal.
Prizes will be given based on age categories. The essays will be judged by the staff of The Saline Courier. The winners will be announced at a later date.
The celebrations are put on by a partnership of the Ralph Bunche Development Council, the Benton School District, Central Arkansas Development Council, the city of Benton, Everett Buick GMC, First Baptist Church Benton, the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association, Big Red Stores, local churches, The Saline Courier and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter.
Smith and Reed said the celebration is open to the entire community and they encourage everyone to take part no matter where they are from.