The Bryant Chamber of Commerce is bringing monster trucks and more to the 2022 Bryant Fall Fest.
"Fall Fest is a family fun community event we do for families and the community in surrounding areas to enjoy the parks," said Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall said. "It also gives an opportunity for businesses to meet the community and market their business."
She added it is a great kick off to the fall season.
This year's festival will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bishop Park.
Activities for the day will start with the Fall Fest 5K at Mills Park. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. The race will kick off at 8 a.m.
Registration in advance is $25 through www.runnersignup.com and includes a T-shirt. Day of registration is $30 and a T-shirt is not guaranteed.
Winners of each division will receive medals. The awards will be given from the stage at Mills Park.
The 5K is sponsored by Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors and Pro-Active Physical Therapy.
The Kids Fishing Derby will be from 7 to 9 a.m. for those age 16 and younger. Participants must bring their own poles and bait. Parents can help them but not fish.
Prizes will be given.
The fishing derby will be sponsored by Seth Hobbs Shelter Insurance.
This year the stage is sponsored by Saline Dental. Local groups will perform throughout the event. There are performances planned by Bryant Varsity Dance, Empire Regal, Empire Noble, Square Dancers, Starlight Music Studio and Doxa Arts.
So far, there are more than 30 area vendors signed up to have booths at the festival.
"This is a great opportunity for businesses to market to a large crowd," Brimhall said.
There will also be various home based businesses and crafts.
Anyone interested in having a vendor space can visit www.bryantchamber.com go to events and fill out a vendor form. Booths are $100 for chamber members and $125 for nonmembers. Vendors need to bring their own tables, chairs, tents and anything else they might need. Outlets for electricity are limited so anyone needing electric will pay $50 more and must supply their own cords.
The cutoff for vendor applications is Monday.
The food trucks planned to be at the festival include Kona Ice, Riverside Grocery, Sheps2Go, Smith Family Barbecue, Smoke Eater Grill, Chuck Wagon and Twisted Fries. There are a few food truck spots available, but the deadline to register a spot is Monday. The cost is $150 per truck.
The Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union Kids Land will include inflatables, a petting zoo, airplane train and face painting. The cost is $2 per child.
Along with Hurricane Creek, the Kids Land sponsors are the City of Bryant and Centennial Bank.
Separately from Kids Land, the First Electric Cooperative Rock Wall will be $5 per person.
The Chamber is excited to bring two monster trucks as a new addition to the festivities.
The Blue Collar Consulting Car Crush is scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with cars donated by East End Towing.
War Eagle is the truck that will be crushing the cars. There is no cost to watch the crush.
Wheels of Freedom will be giving rides all day for $10 a person.
Brimhall said this give people a chance to see something they do not often see. She hopes to make it part of the event every year.
She thinks it is something new and exciting for families to enjoy.
The Bryant Family Car Show is sponsored by Bryant Family Pharmacy. Registration the day of the event will start at 9 a.m. The show will begin at 10 a.m and judging will be at 11 a.m. with awards at 1 p.m.
The cars will parade out of past the vendors to exit the park.
The divisions will include classic, truck, SUV, modern post 1995 and open. Class winners will take home cash prizes.
The show has no entry fee. They will be accepting donations for the Tyler Buck Strong Foundation.
The Chamber encourages the community to check out this year's festival.
"We hope the community and surrounding areas come out and enjoy a day at the park for great family fun," Brimhall said.