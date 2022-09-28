The mother and daughter team owners of 501 Faire Home Goods and Gifts have relocated to a much larger space for their home decor and gift store at 114 N. Market St. in Benton.
Gena Bunker and Chloe Hathcote enjoy getting to work together while also providing a local option for goods.
"It allows the community to not only look for gift for themselves and gifts for friends, but it is a place to shop modern decor for the home," said Bunker.
They are excited that the new store allows them to add a wedding registry and a wish list for birthdays and events.
The original store was 304 West Sevier St. where they were located for 11 months. It was 900 square feet. This location is 3,200 square feet.
The new building is where the the pawn shop was downtown.
Hathcote said they needed the bigger space because Benton and the surrounding community supported the business so well they needed to grow to meet customer demand. They wanted to do things like offer wall art and large furniture pieces that the old space could not fit.
Bunker was excited to buy "a piece of history." The space was formerly the Benton Supply Co. They spent time with the Saline County Historical Society to learn about the building. During renovations, they worked to return the interior back to what it looked like in its early days, including opening up the loft. Bunker said the building was built in 1947.
The previous business left behind a safe that had been in the building since the 1950s that they are now using to display gifts.
They offer a wide variety of items from cookware and glasses to bakeware and grilling items. There is home decor and couches and accents. The store has a section geared toward bridal registry with place settings and more.
Bunker was in the corporate world for 34 years. Hathcote joined her at her company after graduation.
They felt COVID-19 actually gave them the push to make the change. The pair were working from home. Opening a store was something they had been discussing for years.
"We decided, why not," Hathcote said.
Bunker retired and Hathcote quit. They spent six weeks launching the original store.
Bunker said COVID encouraged them to take chances because everything was different anyway.
They jumped into the new business.
The name comes from the area code for the community and faire comes from the British way to refer to home goods. They wanted something unique.
Hathcote said the community has welcomed them with open arms.
"We have met with some of the nicest and most welcoming people," Hathcote said.
They have both want to build a community in the area.
The pair love that they have built relationships with other business owners in the area.
Hathcote said the goal is for the community to see 501 Faire as a place to get gifts for those they love.
Bunker said they have worked to ensure they have something for every budget and every occasion.
They want all their customers to feel good when they leave.
"We want everyone to feel special when they are here," Bunker said.
They are bringing in others to help them with the store. Bunker said it will help when Hathcote goes on maternity leave. She thinks its nice to have a few extra hands to help.
The pair are both excited for the upcoming holidays. Christmas has always been important in their house.
They are planning to put up Christmas trees Nov. 1. They already have a wide variety of ornaments ready to be put out for sale. Last year, sparkly Christmas trees were very popular so they will have them for sale again. They want to create a Christmas wonderland in the shop.
They will hold a Christmas open house.
They also plan to have nice Thanksgiving pieces.
The fall pieces are already out with more coming in.
The store is also planning to offer classes in the future and girls night out events.
501 Faire is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. They can be reached at 501-794-6262 or online at www.shop501faire.com.