Since 2003 New Beginnings Pregnancy Resource Center has been serving women and their families in Saline County with pregnancy resources.
The organization will be celebrating its past and future from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Benton Event Center.
"The first goal is to thank people who have supported us over the years," said Director Janet Dixon, adding they would also like to raise $100,000 for the ministry.
Table hosting and tickets are free, though those attending will get the chance to give during the evening.
Dixon said Denise Overton started New Beginnings as a ministry of the Central Baptist Association. It has been under CBA until this past Jan. 1. It is now its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is nondenominational, but still a Christian organization. It is no longer supported by CBA.
It moved to its current location at 120 S. Conrad St., next to the CBA building, in 2005 or 2006, Dixon said. In 2016, they added the medical clinic where they offer pregnancy confirmation with pregnancy tests and limited OB ultra sounds by trained nurses and ultra sound techs.
Dixon explained the confirmation is important because it helps the women make a decision. If they choose the keep the pregnancy, they can get on insurance and get on WIC. The ultrasound is limited so it does not interfere with what the insurance will pay for the person's doctor to perform.
Dixon said many women come in for pregnancy confirmation so they can decide the next step — parenting, adoption or abortion. They do their best to counsel the women.
"We don't manipulate or talk people in or out of a decision," Dixon said.
If a person chooses to parent, they provide assistance.
The resource center offers items to the families for free, but they earn "baby bucks" to shop. The bucks are earned by doing good things for their family, such as attending doctor's appointments, school, work, parenting classes and Bible study, all offered by New Beginnings.
The center has gently used clothing plus diapers, formula and other baby needs. All items are donated. Dixon said they are always in need of donations.
They also have a special program where the women can get a diaper bag of items, including new clothing.
They recently got a grant for new car seats.
Dixon said they only give good quality clean items.
"We want to show (the families) the upmost respect," she said.
While they do not provide cribs due to space and liability, they do accept bassinets, car seats and other items.
Diapers are a big need, though she encourages people to reach out to see what size is most needed.
The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For those who choose adoption, they refer them to agencies who can help.
If a person chooses abortion, Dixon said they provide healing and a listening ear for those who need it.
They do abortion pill reversal. Dixon said if a person changes their mind after taking the first pill, they can get medicine and help to try to save the baby. She emphasized it must be done quickly.
The organization is looking to grow. They want to provide counseling and support for the men who come in.
"Fathers are important," Dixon said.
They also want to provide sexually transmitted disease testing and more classes.
During the celebration, attendees will hear from New Beginnings directors over the years — Denise Overton, Melody Warrick, Kim Puska and Dixon — talking about their time in the role.
Sen. Kim Hammer will be the keynote speaker. Saline County Judge Matt Brumley will serve as emcee.
They will show a live ultrasound of a pregnant woman.
A meal including pork loin will be catered by Vibrant Occasions. Dessert will be from Blue House Bakery.
The event sponsors are First Security Bank, ACDI, Stan and Patti Chester, Cornerstone Clinic for Women, Dr. Jerry and Janet Dixon, Mike and Stephanie Duke, Dylan and Samantha Jacobs, Elliott Electric, Everett Dealership, Ferguson's Furniture, Full Faith Gospel Church, Knights of Columbus Hot Springs Village Sacred Heart, Outside the Walls Ministry, Pretties and Grace and Joe and Patti Statton.
Dress for the event is business casual.
Those who plan to attend need to RSVP by Friday by emailing NBPregnancy@gmail.com.