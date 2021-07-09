According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday, there were 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 355,460. Active cases rose by 673 to 6,605. Deaths went up by four to 5,948.
Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 497 with 81 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,880 PCR tests and 1,173 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 199, Lonoke with 66 and White with 60.
Saline County has had 12,977 cumulative cases, 360 currently active, 12,439 recoveries and 175 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 33,804,620 cases and 606,722 deaths.
Arkansas received 2,724,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has given 2,172,893 or 79.8 percent. There are 228,634 people partially immunized and 1,010,559 fully immunized.