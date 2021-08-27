According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday, there were 2,866 new cases of COVID-19 brining the cumulative total to 446,430. Active cases rose by 653 to 24,228. Deaths increased by 30 to 6,836.
Hospitalizations went down by one to 1,324 with 348 on ventilators.
The state received results for 11,693 PCR tests and 3,336 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 269, Pulaski with 276, and Benton with 201.
Saline County has had 16,593 and currently has 726 active cases and 15,660 recoveries. The county has had 204 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 38,500,016 cases with 634,438 deaths.
Arkansas has received 3,469,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 2,658,885 or 76.6 percent. There are 346,346 people partially immunized and 1,196,560 fully immunized.