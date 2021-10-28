According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 517 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 511,984. Active cases went up by nine to 4,851. Deaths rose by 19 to 8,344.
Hospitalizations decreased by 18 to 348 with 100 on ventilators.
The state received results for 5,076 PCR tests and 1,172 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 77, Pulaski with 35 and Washington with 33.
Saline County has had 18,508 cumulative cases and currently has 115 active cases and 18,145 recoveries. The county has had 242 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 45,799,895 cases with 742,481 deaths.
Arkansas has received 4,070,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 3,109,520 or 76.4 percent.
There are 286,428 people partially immunized and 1,392,157 fully immunized.