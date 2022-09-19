The new assistant to Bryant Mayor Allen Scott may already be a familiar face to many in Saline County.
Jordan Reynolds is bringing her knowledge and experience she gained as marketing coordinator for the Saline County Library to her role as mayor's assistant and communications coordinator for the city of Bryant.
"I love this community. I really want to have a hand in the growth of Bryant and the growth of Saline County as a whole," Reynolds said.
In her new job, she will work to get information out the public about what the city is doing through social media, news releases and more. She will also work alongside the mayor and work with the Bryant Area Chamber of Commerce.
Reynolds is from Sheridan but has been in Saline County for the last four years. In her job at the library, she spent time getting out in the community to promote the library. She feels that will translate well to what she is doing now.
"I feel a lot of the community aspect will be beneficial for this job," Reynolds said.
She is looking forward to getting out into the community even more. She also wants to get to know Bryant better.
As communications coordinator, she plans to expand the city's social media presence. Currently, the city is on Facebook. She wants to do more. She also wants to find new ways to get information out the residents.
She is happy to work with Scott. She thinks he will be a great boss. She describes him as laid back and dedicated.
She expects to still work with library events and work to promote the fact Bryant has a branch of the library.
"I think it is a good opportunity for a partnership," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said she knows she is stepping into a huge role. The previous mayor's assistant, Dana Poindexter, was someone most people in the community knew and worked with. Reynolds is grateful Poindexter has said she will meet with to show her the ropes. She is happy to be able to gain some of her knowledge.
Reynolds feels this job is important because it is important for people to know what is going on in the city.
Reynolds will work closely with all the city departments. She is looking forward to working with the fire department and community development.
Reynolds has a three-year-old golden retriever, Khaleesi.
She likes to read, spend time with her dog, travel and go to concerts.
She has a degree in public relations with a minor in marketing from the University of Central Arkansas. She will receive her masters in marketing from Souther New Hampshire University in January.
She is the secretary for Leadership Saline County. She plans to join Bryant Kiwanis and the Imagination Library of Saline County. She is also on the board for the Arkansas Marching Arts Association.
She is looking forward to getting into her new role.
"I am very excited to get to know the community's needs and how they can be met," Reynolds said.
Her first day was Sept. 12.