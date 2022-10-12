Haskell Family Medical Clinic is now Healthy Connections, at 2323 Arkansas 229, Ste. B.
Dr. Absolom Tilley had a clinic in Malvern for 30 years. When the Fred's store in Haskell closed, which also closed the pharmacy, and the local urgent care also left, there was a gap in healthcare for the residents of Haskell. Tilley said he was approached by a pharmacist who was opening a pharmacy about opening a clinic in Haskell. The two shared a building. The clinic was part of Pinnacle Physician Group.
"From a patient point of view, not a lot has changed," Tilley said.
The transition began in mid-September.
Tilley continues to be associated with both the Malvern and Haskell clinics.
Patients will still see the same APRN, Sandy King, and have the same staff.
Healthy Connections Manager of Business Communications and Marketing said there will be a temporary APRN, Tanya Sauers, while King is on maternity leave, but otherwise, it will be the same.
Tilley said the clinic helps patients not have to leave Haskell for care.
"We look for places we can provide care," Stratton said about Healthcare Connections choice.
Tilley said COVID-19 made it hard for independent practices to survive. This partnership ensures the practice continues and is stable into the future.
"The association with Healthy Connections is great news for the future," he said.
They are excited to eventually add additional services in the future.
Tilley believes the change is good news for Haskell.
The clinic will continue to offer primary care services, such as check ups, vaccinations and the treatment of minor injuries.
Stratton said Healthy Connections was found in 1998. It is a nonprofit organization based out of Mena. It eventually became a healthcare organization. They receive federal funding to provide access to healthcare.
They take almost all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid and ARKids with no caps.
Stratton said for those without insurance, there is a sliding fee scale to ensure everyone is able to get the care they need.
"It is a really good deal for people without insurance,"Stratton said.
They also work to ensure patients can get appointments.
Stratton said all the Healthy Connections Clinics work to provide quality care for everyone they serve.
He is excited about Healthy Connections' new mobile dental clinic. Eventually, it will go to all the locations on a rotating basis. He expects it to be in Haskell a few times per month.
Tilley and Stratton both see the clinic's location as great for patients. It is by Harmony Grove Schools so parents can bring their child to see the APRN and get them back quickly. Tilly said King has done physicals for sports and other collaboration with the district in the past.
Tilley thinks it helps parents even more because the clinic takes walk-in patients.
Stratton said Healthy Connections wants to support the school and be part of the community.
Stratton said Healthy Connections is excited about the Haskell location.
They are planning a grand opening once the transition is complete.
The clinic is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
It can be reached at 888-710-8220.