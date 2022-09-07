After much anticipation in Saline County, the new Olive Garden Italian Restaurant at 16732 Interstate 30 N., in Benton, is set to open at 11 a.m. Sept. 12.
The location's general manager is as excited as those waiting for their chance to dine.
"I am super thrilled," said Kristi Mahaffey.
She has spent three and half years working at the Olive Garden in North Little Rock and has worked for Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden's parent company, for 14 years.
"To have the opportunity to serve my community is an honor for me," said Mahaffey, who is a Saline County resident, living less than an 8 minute drive from the restaurant.
She explained Darden has long looked at opening an Olive Garden in Saline County. They could not do it when the county was dry, but when it went wet, the company started looking for just the right location. It started moving when the new location became available.
"It was perfect," Mahaffey said.
She feels the location is easily accessible from both sides of the interstate. She likes how visible it is set above the interstate.
She expects it to be busy, but it has a big parking lot to accommodate guests.
This new location seats up to 250 guests. It is 7,818-square feet. It is the larger of the Olive Garden restaurant models.
So far, they have hired close to 200 employees. They are still hiring. Mahaffey is excited to be able to offer jobs, especially for area high school students. She has been interested to hear the students' goals.
They are currently training the new employees to be guest focused. Mahaffey said it is important for every part of the experience to be guest oriented. The training will focus on employees taking care of those who come in to dine. The goal is for the employees to treat all the guests like family and make them feel like family.
"It is going to be about taking care of the community," Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey is proud of the food they serve. She loves that the sauces and soups are all made from scratch. The alfredo sauce is made every four hours to ensure peak freshness. They use quality ingredients in the food.
Mahaffey said the never ending soups are a crowd favorite.
So far, Mahaffey said the community has embraced Olive Garden being in the county. Currently, people have to go to Hot Springs or West Little Rock so community members are excited for the opening.
She is often told Olive Garden is people's favorite restaurant.
Mahaffey feels this location is gorgeous and not like other Olive Gardens.
They do not take reservations, but they do offer call ahead seating. Mahaffey recommends using the Olive Garden app to get on the waitlist because they expect it will be a busy location.
They also plan to offer delivery and catering.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer is set to cut the ribbon for the opening.
The hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant can be reached at 501-575-3353.