Saline County diners are finally getting the chance to check out the new Olive Garden Italian Restaurant in Benton.
This new location lives up to what diners love in other Olive Gardens.
It is a nice, clean open dining room with friendly staff and good food.
I had the privilege of giving it a try during its soft opening for training.
Every member of staff seemed to go out of their way to greet diners as they entered and were attentive. They all seemed to be happy to be there during my visit.
They had been working together in training for two weeks prior to the soft opening so they all seemed to have a good grasp on their roles.
As part of the service training, diners were asked to order either an appetizer or dessert and an entree.
My dining companion and I ordered the mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce. While many restaurants' mozzarella sticks can be hit or miss, often over fried or stingy with the cheese, these were perfectly golden brown. The breading was seasoned and the mozzarella was generous and flavorful.
The marinara had a nice fresh tomato taste. General Manager of Olive Garden Kristi Mahaffey takes pride in the freshness of the food they serve, especially their sauces.
The franchise is known for their breadsticks and salads. Neither disappointed.
My meal was the chicken and shrimp carbonara. As Olive Garden is known for, the portion size was generous. I had enough to make a second meal by the time I was done. The shrimp were a nice size with two good sized chicken chunks and plenty of bell pepper. There was also plenty of sauce on a bed of spaghetti noodles.
My companion loved her salmon, which was the perfect portion size for her lunch.
Throughout the meal we had our waiter and other staff stop by the ensure we enjoyed the meal.
It was a nice pleasant atmosphere where anyone from dates to families can have a nice time.
Our waiter let us know that during the three days of the soft opening, any alcohol sales would be donated to a local charity, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County. As a community that is big on supporting its nonprofit organizations, I think that is a great way for Olive Garden to start out in the county.
Many people have talked about how excited they were to have an Olive Garden in the county and I do not think this new restaurant will disappoint its eager fans.