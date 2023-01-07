The new executive director of the Saline Health Foundation wants everyone in Saline County to know the organization will continue to strive to serve everyone in Saline County's medical and safety needs.
"We are here for Saline County," Duke said.
He has taken over the position from former executive director Matt Brumley, who was sworn in Jan. 1 as the new Saline County judge.
Duke believes Brumley left the position set up for him to succeed.
He said when he saw Brumley was likely to be elected as judge, he reached out to about the position because he had seen what a great job Brumley had done. He said Brumley brought his passion for people and the community to the role. That was something Duke had long admired.
"It is something bigger than I imagined," Duke said.
Duke is continuing SHF's focus on getting automated defibrillators across the community and providing peer recovery services. He is added a focus on school health and safety.
As a former firefighter, he has a passion for safety, especially in schools.
Originally from Shreveport, Duke moved to Benton seven years ago with his wife, Ramsi, who was born and raised in Benton. The couple have two children, Hatley, 4, and Landry, 2.
He was a firefighter in Caddo Parish for five years and a firefighter in Benton for six years. His father was a firefighter before him. He wanted to have a career helping others. Duke said he loved the idea of a job where people called him for help. This new role allows him to continue helping others.
"I care for people," Duke said. "I want to do everything in my power to help no matter what the situation."
His family comes first, but Duke enjoys hunting when he can.
He is a member of First Baptist Church Benton. He feels this role gives him more freedom to share his faith.
As a Christian, he said his faith teaches him to love others and he works to fulfill that command.
Duke handles the day to day operations of the foundation as executive director. He works to assess the medical and safety needs of the county and how SHF can help.
As a certified CPR, AED and Narcan trainer, Duke has been able to use his skills as a fire fighter to train others in the community. He is working to provide training for every location where the foundation has placed an AED.
He also handles the finances of the foundation under the direction of the board. He is working to build relationships with donors and supporters and educate people on SHF's role in the community.
Duke said heart disease in the number one killer in the nation. By raising money to put AEDs around the county, the foundation reduces time to get help to someone who has a heart attack.
Opioid overdoses is the number one killer for teens up to those in their 40s. Duke said the age range is getting even younger. So SHF is getting Narcan in the community to reverse overdoses and last year brought on Peer Recovery Specialist Clint Speers.
"Clint is the MVP," Duke said of Speers' role in the foundation.
He works with those facing addiction and their loved ones.
In the future, Duke wants to be able to train teachers in the area schools how to handle emergencies by providing CPR training, first aid and stop the bleed.
Duke's is not the only new face at the foundation. Robyn Henderson is the new community outreach assistant. Her role is to reach out to the community to educate them on SHF's mission. She also helps coordinate foundation activities and day to day operations.
While the foundation started as part of Saline Memorial Hospital 15 years ago, it is now its own entity serving the entire county. He believes the foundation will continue to grow and succeed.
Recently, the foundation moved out of the hospital into office space on the hospital campus.
Duke said the location and staff may have changed, but the mission stays the same.
There is also a new logo.
The foundation will continue its popular fundraisers.
The Beat Goes on 5K is scheduled for Feb. 25. Duke said it was created as part of SHF's original focus on heart health.
Swing Fore Saline is in August and gives the foundation staff a chance to visit with participants about the work it does.
The foundation partners with the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce for Glitz & Garland the first weekend of November each year to kick off holiday shopping. Duke said Everett Buick GMC has said they once again will provide a vehicle for the annual drawing.
Duke is working on other possible events to add in the future.
He wants people to understand Saline Health Foundation is there for the entire county.
The foundation can be reached at 501-794-6102 or by emailing stuart@salinehealthfoundation.org.