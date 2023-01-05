During the January Bryant Water and Wastewater Committee meeting on Tuesday, Public Works Director Tim Fourier reported the installation of the water meters from Metron will begin soon.
After hearing presentations from meter companies and holding a beta test for meters, the city selected Metron in 2022 to replace the Mueller water meters the city has had problems with.
Fourier said the city has 500 meters with another 500 on the way. The meters will come in in batches of 500. The installation is set to begin Jan. 24. He hopes to have all the meters serviced by the city replaced by June. The company is sending a crew of four to work on the install. He said the total time it will take will depend on the weather.
The plan is for the installs to start with the routes that have the most meters not currently reporting to the water department. He clarified those meters are being read, but they have to be read manually. When the install is complete, all meters should report digitally.
Fournier told the committee Public Works is starting to develop an updated master plan for water and wastewater, which he said is four years over due.
They have asked Crist Engineering and Hawkins-Weir Engineers, Inc. to create a scope of work to start the plan. Wastewater plans to have public meetings and a workshop to create the plan.
The committee approved all of the leak adjustments for December. They are expecting several adjustments for January due to recent weather conditions.
The election of Madison MacEntire as chair for the committee was added to the December minutes before they were approved.
The financial report was presented in its new format. Fournier said water has 66 days of cash reserves and wastewater has 190 days.
City Engineer Ted Taylor gave the update on the Saline Regional Public Water Authority. He said they are waiting on a permit. The group is trying to set up a meeting with the new governor of Arkansas about the permit. They are also reaching out the members of the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. He expects the approval in the next few weeks.
The authority meets on the last Thursday of the month.
Fournier let the committee know Central Arkansas Water, where Bryant currently gets its water, is meeting Jan. 12 to vote on new rates. He expects water rates will only rise a small amount. He expressed concern about large per meter rates and how it may affect Bryant's water users.
Taylor told the committee they may need to consider replacing a position in Ward 1 due to the current committee member having health issues.
The committee also
• heard an update on the CAO status.
• heard an update on the Tyler user interface.
All meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.