The Bryant Parks Committee met with the Bryant City Council on Monday for a budget workshop for the Parks Department on Monday.
The meeting started with Finance Director Joy Black talking about the general budget book.
“This is a draft,” Black said, emphasizing there will be many changes before the final budget book is complete. “This is a work in progress.”
She hopes by the next budget workshop, which will be before the City Council meeting on Tuesday and deal with the Administration Department budget, to have more of the specific numbers for all the departments in the book.
The Public Safety Workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and the Public Works Workshop will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
Black is working on updates to the police and fire payrolls, stormwater chart and major vendor list.
She has not added the additional jail cost the council approved earlier this year yet. She told the council the 2023 budget will not include any changes to the Public Safety Access Point because that will not change this year.
The book is still being changed.
“You will get a version of this every time we have a meeting,” Black said.
She encouraged the council and committee to ask questions and point out any issues they find.
The workshop moved on to discuss Parks specifically.
Parks Director Chris Treat said they have been in discussions with Black and will actually be lowering some of the expense numbers.
“All our adjustments are budget friendly,” Treat said.
Council Member RJ Hawk asked about a line item specifically for maintenance and repairs. Treat told him there were multiple items for that.
Black told the council and committee the budget relies on sales tax. She has received conflicting predictions on next year’s sales tax. Her projections are based on sales tax through August of this year.
Most of the increase they hope to see for Parks will go toward a 2 percent pay increase for staff.
Treat said Black told him in advance to be conservative in his budget.
Council Member Lisa Meyer questioned the projections for memberships and rental revenues, saying Treat had previously told council those Parks does not actually expect to reach those numbers.
Black said those are goals. Treat said the department has been using the same membership and rental numbers for four years.
“We do really well bringing in revenue as a department,” Treat said.
Black told the council she is not opposed to changing the method of estimating revenue. She added the budget does have to be adjusted anyway.
Mayor Allen Scott said the budget book is a starting point.
Black said the difference in projected revenue and what comes in is a small percent of Parks’ budget.
The council discussed taking a closer look at historic revenues to use for budgeting.
Assistant Parks Director Keith Cox said pre-COVID-19, the revenues were $280,000 and are on track this year for $220,000. He believes Parks will actually meet its goal by the end of next year.
Treat talked about revenue from swim lessons, the Mills Park Swimming Pool, rentals and increased rentals at Ashly Park.
He said while the department’s expenses are equal to the national average, revenues are actually 7 percent above the national average for department of its size.
The department is able to put some in savings each year.
He explained the three sources of revenue were its designated tax, generated revenue and the city general fund. Parks usually gets $300,000 to $500,000 from the general fund to make the department whole.
Treat explained Parks is about providing a service and increasing quality of life for those in and around Bryant.
Scott said it draws people into the city which helps sales tax revenues.
Treat said tournaments brought in nearly $3 million in economic impact to the city, which in turn increases sales tax revenues.
Treat said the biggest gap is no designated revenue for capital improvement projects. Residents have shown they want trails and amenities.
Black would like to see the city bring back an A&P tax, which would be used for economic development and parks.
She also pointed out the city has not increased its millage in years. She would like a millage increase specifically to pay for police and fire pensions.
Treat expects growth as the city grows. He wants to ensure Parks remain accessible so he does not plan to raise rates because he thinks that would undermine Parks’ primary goal to serve the community.
The council discussed any A&P tax should be voter driven, not council driven.
Treat said Parks is working on its Master Plan, which he plans to discuss at next council meeting. They have gotten a lot of feedback. Residents want to see the parks grow.
He said they need to ask residents how they want those items paid for.
Hawk asked about the tennis courts. Treat said those are already funded and he expect demolition to begin in November and the project may be done by the end of the year. Treat said he did not want it to start until they knew they had all the materials they need so it did not just sit.
He talked about plans to apply for various grants for capital projects. Most of them, he does not plan to do if they do not get the grants. He said the exception would be the second phase of the Mills Park Playground because that needs to be finished. Parks has applied for a grant for that project.
Meetings are open to the public and can be streamed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.