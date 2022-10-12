During the monthly Bryant Planning Commission Monday, the members heard an update on the Tyler User System.
"Our Tyler System is getting closer and closer to going live," said Community Development Director Truett Smith.
He expects the website to make the transition next week, starting with the in-house version. Eventually, it will open to public access. People will be able to upload, request permits, renew licenses and more.
"This new portal will be more user friendly," Smith said.
Smith told the Commission this will help the staff get proper information and help with organization. He believes it will be a huge benefit.
The commission approved a non-standard building request for All Paws Petwash, 1400 N. Reynolds Rd. It will be on a lot that is cleared.
The pet wash will be 97-square feet. It is a pre-fabricated building to be on a slab. It is mostly glass with some pvc and set 40-feet from the road. The request is because the city requires brick or stone facade, but the Commissioners said it should be fine because it is mostly glass. They thought the pvc portions were because they are easier to clean. There is a plan to have fencing around the property.
Two items were approved for the new Church's Chicken, 1901 N. Reynolds — a sign variance and a pole sign. A facade sign for a logo has already been approved, but the restaurant also wants "Bold Texas Flavor" written on the facade. The total of the two signs would still be below the allowable square footage.
The commission discussed if this opens the door to others having two signs, but the members decided it was more like the sign was split in two instead of two signs.
The second item was for the pole sign, contingent on approval from the Bryant Engineering Department on placement.
The commission also:
• heard the Development Review Committee report.
• approved the plat for Abby Road Shopping Center, on North Reynolds Road.
• approved a special sign permit for The Station at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church Raymar Fields.
• approved a sign variance for Grace Baptist Church, 21671 Interstate 30.
Smith told the Commission that next month they will need to create a nominating committee to nominate the chair and vice chair for 2023. They will vote on the nominees during the December meeting and also approve the 2023 Planning Commission schedule.
All meetings are open to the public. The meeting is available to view through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.