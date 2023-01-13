On Jan. 28 groups and individuals will jump into the cold water of Hurricane Lake to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas for the Saline County Polar Plunge.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the Hurricane Lake Estates Clubhouse, 6015 Worth Ave. Awards will be given at 9:30 a.m., after the costume parade. The plunge is scheduled for 10 a.m.
This year, the Special Olympics will give a new award for Saline County. The Live Like Naugle Award will go to the person who exudes the most spirit for the plunge and SOA.
The award was created to honor Toni Naugle, a life-time supporter of Special Olympics and those with developmental disabilities. She passed away June 20, 2022.
Powell said Naugle loved the Polar Plunge. She served as a special education teacher for many years.
"She lived her life to give back to the athletes," said Director of Marketing Camie Powell.
According to her obituary, she was a part of Special Olympics Arkansas for 46 years. She was Coach of the Year in 2003. In 2016, she received the 40 Years of Heroes Award.
Naugle was area director from 2014 to 2022.
Powell described her personality as fun and crazy.
The awards always include the team and the individual who raised the most money and the team and the individual with the best costume. Other awards depend on what teams take part.
SAO will have local judges picking the best costumes.
"Polar Plunge is an awareness campaign and fundraiser for Special Olympics of Arkansas," said Director of Marketing Camie Powell. "It allows us to do sports training and leadership year round for athletes right here is Saline County."
They offer 15 sports and 100 health events and education for the athletes, all at no cost to the athletes. Fundraisers like this allow them to continue to support the athletes. Powell said they never want cost to prevent athletes or unified partners from participating.
She thinks the plunge is a fun way to bring awareness.
Participants can dress in costumes or a comfortable clothes to jump or walk into the water.
Most years, it is a cold plunge, but she said with the current weather it might be pleasant.
Powell said events like this help people see that those with developmental disabilities are an important part of the community.
Last year, several local athletes competed at Special Olympics USA. Many will be at the plunge. Powell said they understand events like this support what they do. There will be teams of athletes taking the plunge.
Last year was down for fundraising because of COVID-19. The event has already raise $1,000 thanks to a donation from Everett Buick GMC.
Participants should be a towel and something to change into. Divers should also wear shoes for the plunge and bring dry shoes to wear after.
Salem Fire Department will be the rescue team for the day.
The partners for the event are Hurricane Lake Estate's Property Owners Association, Benton Police Department, Bryant Police Department and the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
People can take part in teams or as individuals. To plunge and get the T-shirt, plungers need to raise at least $50 per person. There are additional incentives to more someone raises.
Teams can raise money online, bring funds they raised the day of or do both.
Individuals or teams can create fundraising pages for the Saline County at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU3MTU4.
People can learn more and see frequently asked questions by visiting http://www.specialolympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge.html. There is also a link to the Saline County page.
Participants can share their pages to collect funds.
Those who do not wish to fundraise online or have cash or checks to bring, can turn in their funds the day of the event.
Powell said people can raise money, show up and jump.
"It is that easy," she said.