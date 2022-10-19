Bryant is now home to a publishing house, which is gearing up to start a school of publishing to help aspiring authors get their work written.
After six and half years in Little Rock, J. Kenkade Publishing, and now J. Kenkade School of Publishing, has a new home in Bryant at 5920 Arkansas 5 N, Ste. 7.
"J. Kenkade Publishing is a national publishing house and author school," said Founder Dr. Nioka Smith.
Smith was a teacher in the Little Rock School District and still loves English, writing and reading.
When her first book, "Divas Unchained," came out in 2015, she knew she wanted to help others tell their own stories. Her book dealt with her life.
She originally wanted to start the author school, but the publishing took over. Her old space in Little Rock did not have enough room to hold classes.
This new space has 3,000 square feet, which includes a small classroom, large classroom and conference room.
As a Bryant resident, Smith wanted the publishing house to be in Bryant.
Since it first opened, J. Kenkade has published more than 100 books from local and national authors.
Smith said what makes them different is J. Kenkade does not force authors to take one size fits all publishing packages. They offer a variety of services for authors to use as they need. There are no contracts and authors pay a fee instead of giving up royalties or rights, like with other publishers. Smith said if the author wants to sell movie rights or even sell the final product to another publisher, they can because they retain all their rights.
The services available include copy editing, enhanced editing, formatting, cover design, publishing to Amazon and children's illustrations. Authors can pick and choose what they need. Smith explained this saves authors money.
Smith said the editors on staff have degrees in English and are experienced.
While they do not do marketing, they do offer marketing consultation.
J. Kenkade publishes books from children to adult.
The writing school's first class will be Nov. 5. There will be online and in person options. Online classes are $99 per class and last an hour and half. In person classes are $250 and are two and half hours with coaching included. There will be six structured classes in each format.
The classes are Ethics of Writing and Publishing a Book, Outlining Manuscript and Writing Basics, Writing Therapy 1 and 2, Peer Critique and Budget and Marketing Coaching.
Those who sign up for all six classes in person get the sixth free. Students do not have to take all the classes.
The school is also offering one-on-one workshop opportunities for $250 for an hour. Authors submit their work in advance to an editor or writer to look over in advance so they can spend the entire time addressing what the author wants to work on. That can be in person or online.
She also offers a general workshop on Saturdays that last an hour and a half.
Smith said they are looking for writers to work with. She added it is a place of no judgement.
Smith is a licensed therapist with her own practice in Little Rock. She wants to help those who have stories to tell to use writing to process and heal.
"That is my heart," Smith said.
She said those who write and publish their own stories help others who have similar experiences and also help themselves.
Authors interested in classes can sign up at www.jkenkadepublishing.com/register.
J. Kenkade also helps with cover letter and resume writing for job searches, scholarships and other needs.
There are plans for a children's writing camp to encourage and help young authors.
Smith said the publishing house is family oriented and the authors love how hands on they are.
Depending on what an author needs, they can walk through with them from idea to publication.
The publishing house is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays by appointment.
They can be reached at 501-482-1000. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.