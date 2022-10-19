J. Kenkade 1

Dr. Nioka Smith is the founder of J. Kenkade Publishing, which recently moved to Bryant, where Smith is a resident. With the move, she has added a school of publishing.

Bryant is now home to a publishing house, which is gearing up to start a school of publishing to help aspiring authors get their work written.

J. Kenkade

J. Kenkade Publishing has published more than 100 books and works with both local and national authors.