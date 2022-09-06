Quilt Show

"Dinner Plate Dahlia," created by Judy Bowers, won the Best of Show in 2019 for the Arkansas Village Quilt Show. This year's show will be Sept. 23 and 24 at the Benton Event Center.

The Arkansas Village Quilt Show, presented by the HSV Quilt Guild, Inc., is schedule for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at the Benton Event Center.