The Arkansas Village Quilt Show, presented by the HSV Quilt Guild, Inc., is schedule for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at the Benton Event Center.
featured
Quilt Show to bring more than 200 displays to event center
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Tags
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 3 juveniles escape from Alexander Youth Services, found hours later
- SC Library helps Mt. Carmel with library
- Interstate 30 traffic pattern change begins this month
- Quilt Show to bring more than 200 displays to event center
- Benton native supports U.S. Navy’s “Take Charge and Move Out” mission
- QC committees to hear update about ARP proposals
- Benton Class of ’72 to celebrate on homecoming
- Lady Miners snap streak to Fountain Lake, cut down Cobras
Most Popular
Articles
- Boutique owner wants store to be welcoming
- Haskell PD makes arrest in rape case
- 100 percent Hornet: Longtime maintenance director retires from Bryant School District
- I-30 Speedway for sale, approved for rezoning
- Man with firearm arrested inside Benton Police Department
- Benton PD makes arrest in armed robbery
- Benton legend reminisces on past, talks present
- Welcome Home: Family, business welcome airman home following deployment
- Hornets to square off with one of Texas’ best
- Saline County Fair kicks off Tuesday