After two years of delivering school supplies using a drive through event, the Ralph Bunche Back to School Picnic will be back for its full event in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary serving the children of Benton School District.
Ralph Bunche Picnic returns in time for 20th anniversary
- Elisha Morrison
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
