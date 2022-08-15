As parents prepare to send their children to kindergarten for the first time, one local teacher has advice to help get them ready.
Jodie Chism has been a teacher at Collegeville Elementary in Bryant for 14 years. She was also a kindergarten teacher in Conway for three years.
From her experience, Chism said she always tells parents to remember the three Rs — responsibility, reading and routine.
"Kindergarten is definitely an academic year," Chism said. "It is also really an independence building year."
She added there are things parents do for their child that a teacher cannot do for the 20 children in their classroom. Parents need to prepare their children, such as teaching them to buckle and unbuckle their carseats and open drinks and food packages.
Chism said routine is a huge part of the school day. Parents can prepare their children by having a routine at home, especially a bed time routine.
She emphasized the importance of parents reading to their children every day.
"It really makes a difference in a child's academic success," Chism said.
Chism said parents typically ask questions about the routine at school. They always want to ask about transportation. She wants to have that discussion to help ensure every child gets home safely.
"We really want them to know their baby is safe and loved at school," Chism said.
Chism said the open house is very important for families because it is the chance for the parent to see where their child will be all day and it also gives the child the chance to see where they will be going.
She added it helps both parent and child start the process of forming a relationship with the teacher, which can help both parent and child with anxiety.
For children who are nervous about starting school, Chism said the parents should encourage them and help build their confidence.
Chism said in Arkansas, schools have moved to the Science of Reading to guide curriculum. She explained parents need to talk to their children, read to them and sing to them so they hear more words. They should talk to them about word sounds.
Chism said the Arkansas Department of Education has family resources and a newsletter on its website she believes is useful.
Children should wear comfortable shoes. Chism said at her school, there are two recesses plus other chances for children to run and play.
She encourages parents to take advantage of whatever communication tool their child's school has to offer because communication with the teacher is important.
Chism said parents will be impressed with how much their child learns over the school year, adding it is a growing year.
"Kindergarten is a very exciting time," Chism said.
She wants parents to know their children will learn, will be safe and will be loved.