The City of Bryant announced Aquatics Coordinator Kristin Robinson was awarded the Professional of the Year Award at the 2022 Arkansas Recreation & Parks Association Annual Conference on Sept. 1.
Robinson Wins Arkansas Recreation & Parks Association Professional of the Year Award
