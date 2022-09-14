The countdown is on until the newest Rock-N-Roll Sushi location opens up in Benton Friday at 119 N. Market St.
Co-owner Jana Helton describes the atmosphere as eating dinner at a rock concert, while also being family friendly.
The predominantly red, black and silver space features instrument decor, along with booths, tables, a bar and an open area where diners can watch their food being made fresh in the kitchen.
"Rock-N-Roll Sushi is an amazing restaurant," Helton said.
She tried one of the two Little Rock locations and knew she had to bring it to Benton, with business partner Chris Pringle.
They both said they fell in love with the concept.
She explained sushi is one thing people do not make at home. They wanted to offer the Rock-N-Roll take on sushi to the community.
This is the fourth Rock-N-Roll location in Arkansas. There are more than 50 spread across the midwest. It started in Alabama.
She is excited to do so in one of the historic buildings in Downtown Benton.
Of course, they offer more than sushi.
They also offer hibachi, though it is cooked in the kitchen. There is also a variety of appetizer and salad options, along with dessert.
They offer headliner and classic sushi options. There are both fried and traditional sushies on the menu. The headliner rolls have rock and roll themed names, such as the British Invasion, the Metalhead and Punk Rock.
There are is also nigiri and sashimi.
Pringle said the sushi options are colorful and fun. He added both the roll and hibachi options are delicious.
He thinks the fried options will "turn non sushi eaters into sushi lovers."
To begin with, they will offer beer and wine selections. If the community wants more options, they will look at adding more.
Pringle said he wanted to give Benton something family friendly and unique.
Helton feels the brand fits Benton's downtown. It goes well with Loblolly Ice Cream, located next door, as well as with the various boutiques.
They hope this restaurant will attract more businesses downtown.
Helton, who owns buildings downtown, is invested in the area. She wants to see it grow.
They are excited to have their front of house manager, Matt Burns, who they call a ray of sunshine. He is known by many in the community for his involvement with the Royal Theatre.
"We are very lucky to have his as part of our team," Helton said.
There are 33 members of the staff, which includes five or six sushi chefs who have been trained.
Helton said the Rock-N-Roll way of making sushi is easy for them to learn.
To start with, they will only do in restaurant service. Eventually, when the staff is more comfortable, they will add online and to-go ordering options. They hope to have that up in the next month.
Training has focused on strong preparation work and being consistent and efficient.
Helton said they appreciate the support and patience from the community as they have worked to remodel the space and get it open.
They are happy to be in Benton and Saline County.
"We have a special place here," Helton said.
To start, they will be opening at 4 p.m. for dinner only. As they see how the restaurant is received, they will open more fully, eventually going to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
They can be found online at www.rocknrollsushi.com and can be reached at 501-794-6049.