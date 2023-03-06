Bettye Tucker 1

The late Bettye Tucker's son, Billy, and Pat Baker, who runs the Bryant Rotary Kids Closet, place a plaque in honor of Tucker on the wall of the closet.

On the anniversary of its founding on March 2, 2006, the Bryant Rotary Club celebrated the woman who helped make its current Kids Closet possible.

The Bryant Rotary Club, represented by Emil Woerner, left, and Pat Baker, center, presents the family of the late Bettye Tucker with a plaque in her honor in recognition for her funding the original Kids Closet building. Accepting are Randy Tucker, second left, Susan Blue, second right, and Billy Tucker.