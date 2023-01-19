Titanic sets sail on The Royal Theatre’s stage Feb. 9 through 19 and is co-sponsored by Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com.
"Titanic: The Musical" is a story and book written by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Produced on Broadway by Dodger Theatricals, Richard S. Pechter, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Titanic The Musical ran two years with 804 performances, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Although it premiered in the same year as James Cameron’s epic film adaptation of the story Titanic, also about the doomed ship, the musical and film have no connection.
April 10, 1912: the RMS Titanic sets out from London on her maiden voyage, across the Atlantic. Billed as “The Largest Floating Object in The World,” the Titanic is already big news. April 15, 1912: Titanic, the “unsinkable” ship, sinks, killing over 1500 men, women and children. In a stunning chamber musical as massive as the ocean liner that shares its name, "Titanic: The Musical" tells the stories of the people on board the legendary steamer and the men who got them there.
With stage and music direction by Bob Bidewell, choreography by Olivia Stephens and stage managed by Emma Rose Boone, the Royal Players take the audience aboard the Titanic.
The passengers are Chase Albaugh, Kayren Baker, Ben Barham, Greg Blacklaw, Perry Bland, Jamie Boshears, Taylor Bumann, Matthew Burns, Greg Campbell, Abigail Connell, Jason Curtis, Bethany Davis, Michelle Drilling, Drew Ellis, David Garrett, Hayden Griffis, Kaleb Hatton, Olivia Hatton, Mark Kennedy, Kaye Knight, Braden Lisowe, Matthew Maguire, Adam Maisen, Karena Malott, Angelica Ridgeway, Seth Nuss, Gregory Robinson, Ava Tillery, Jim Watkins, Mary Grace Wells, Shea Williamson, Abby Woodward, Rita Woodward, Benjamin Wright and Jaydon Clark.
The play runs at 7 p.m, Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19.
Tickets are $18 for general admission; $15 for seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 for 12th Grade and below.
Tickets are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com. All Tickets are assigned seating and must be chosen in Ticketleap by instructions.
Along with the co-sponsors, the Royal Theatre is in partnership with Jeff and Lee Ann Small for "Titanic: The Musical.:
It is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals ℅ Midwest Fiber. Music score is provided by Realtime Music Solutions, LLC.
There is a strobe and haze warning on this production. Masks are not required, but are encouraged.
The Royal Theatre is located at 111 S. Market St., Benton.
For more information about this show, email producers Michelle Griffis, Michelle Alverio and Susie Goldman at TRTShows@gmail.com.