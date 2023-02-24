The Salem Fire Department will hold its annual Salem Fire Pancake Day from 6 to 11 a.m. March 4 at Salem Elementary.
"I am just excited to see all those people come together," said Laura Gerald, office manager, saying people love seeing their neighbors.
She called it a big family reunion.
The price is the same $3 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, milk and coffee it has been for 30 years. Children 6 and under eat free.
"We have the best pancakes in the world," Gerrald said.
David's Burgers is providing the sausage.
Salem's firefighters will be cooking large pancakes. They will also be serving and talking to those who attend. A local Boy Scout troop will also help serve.
The firefighters plan to use the funds raised to purchase personal thermal imagers for firefighters to wear with their turnouts. They have one large unit that is used, but the smaller units will help protect the firefighters and help them locate people in fires, Gerrald said. They plan to have a large and personal unit on site for people to see.
Local businesses and individuals have donated a variety of items for a silent auction. Gerrald said there will be gift certificates, tools, kitchen items, gardening items, bird feeders and more for attendees to bid on.
This year, they are raffling off a Smith and Wesson AR-15. The gun will not be on site. They will start selling the tickets soon. They are $5 each or five or $20.
Those who want tickets but cannot attend can purchase them from Salem firefighters or by visiting the Salem Fire Station on Monday or Thursday.
The winner does not have to be present. They will pick it up and get a background check at Edge and Impact.
Modern Woodman of America plans to match the funds raised through the Pancake Day up to $2,500. They will present the check a few weeks after the event.
The department plans to have fire trucks on site for children to visit. If its available, there will also be an ambulance.
There are three helicopters schedule to land if they are not being used every half hour starting at 8 a.m. They will be from Survival Flight, Med Flight, Pafford Air and Life Net.
The Saline County Library will have a table set up with prizes. Main Event will have a table giving away swag.
"We want people to come out and join us and have a good time," Gerrald said.