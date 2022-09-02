The Saline County Fair & Rodeo will be "Moovin' and Groovin'" Tuesday through Saturday at the Saline County Fairgrounds.
"I look forward to it all year," said Fair Board President Molly Wright.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the fair will accept non-perishable cultural art exhibits, certain foods and horticultural exhibits.
"I love to see all the new arts and crafts," Wright said.
She added that as a livestock club leader, she loves to see the culmination a year's worth of work.
Contests will range from arts such as photography and painting to crafts such as needlework and knitting. There will also baking contests and contests for eggs and honey.
Judges will give out first, second, third and Best of Show ribbons in each category, which will come with small money prizes. In some categories, Wright said there will be reserve best of show.
Before the fair starts, contestants will compete in the Saline County Fair Pageant on Saturday at the fairgrounds. It will kick off at 9 a.m.
The pageant will be separated into three age groups shows. Boys and girls up to age 2 will start at 9 a.m. Ages 3 to 11 will start at 11 a.m. ages 12 and older will start at 1 p.m.
The winners will take part in the Saline County Fair Parade and make appearances at the fair.
One of the new additions to the fair festivities is the new 4-H Dog Club Dog Show starting at 5 p.m Sept. 5 at the fairgrounds.
The fair officially kicks off with the Saline County Fair Parade at 6 p.m. from C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton. The route will travel down Market Street over to Main Street.
Entry is free. They will be judged based off the "Moovin' and Groovin" theme. The first place entry will win $200 and a trophy. Second place will win $125. Third place will win $75.
To enter the parade, call or text Tom Wallace at 501-416-0205.
After the parade, the fair will be in full swing with rides, food, animals, exhibits and more.
The midway will be run by Evans United.
"I love the carnival," Wright said. "There is nothing like the smell of fair food in the air."
Arm band nights are Tuesday and Thursday and during the day on Saturday.
The Extension Homemakers plan to have their kitchen open.
"It is always a crowd favorite," Wright said.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, there will be a petting zoo.
Admission to the fair is free, but rides, games and purchases will cost.
Another new addition to the fair is the Jettway Productions concert in the arena at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is free to attend.
"We are kind of excited to partner with them," Wright said, adding it is local people exhibiting their talent.
On Thursday, the fair will have senior citizen day with exhibits open and lunch of chicken and dumplings from 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the fair will offer Mutton Bustin for children ages 6 and under up to 60 pounds. It will be at 7 p.m. each night.
"It is a crowd favorite," Wright said.
Wright said it gives children the chance to try rodeo. The cost is $10 per child.
At 8 p.m., the fair will hold Bull Riding, Jr. Barrel Racing, Jr. Bull Fighting and a Calf Scramble. It is $5 a person to attend.
Friday will have school day starting from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with exhibits and the petting zoo open. 4-H members will be on hand to interact with attendees.
At that same time, they will also offer a special needs day. It will include a lunch for the attendees and rides. The special rodeo acts will perform for them.
Wright said it allows them to enjoy the fair without the crowds.
The Pee Wee Show will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Wright loves the Pee Wee Show because it gives children 8 and under the chance to try showing animals. 4-H member work with the children to let them show their animals. Each child will get a rosette ribbon.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday there will be two special rodeo performers. The first will be Sophie Duch who is coming back again. She does cowboy mounted shooting, trick riding and Roman riding.
The other will be professional rodeo clown and barrel man Rob Gann.
The Rodeo will be at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 each night.
Anyone interested in entering the bull riding, barrel racing or rodeo should contact H&H Rodeo Co.
Saturday will start off with the 4-H Pullet chain auction. Wright said that funds the pullet chain program. Each year, students get 25 chickens and bring their top three to compete. Those children get auctioned off to help pay for the next year's program.
The premium sale and auction will be at 10 a.m.
The live stock awards follow the sales.
Wright cautioned to be careful getting to the fair due to road construction. There will be signage to show where livestock trailers can go to deliver their animals.