To end Library Card Sign Up Month, the Saline County Library is holding its first Saline County Library Awards at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Saline County Career Technical Campus, 13600 Interstate 30, Benton.
"The library wanted a more formal event to thank the people who have been there for us," Community Engagement Manager Kari Lapp said.
She explained as they looked at the library's strategic plan, they saw the support the library has gained over the last few years. They wanted to celebrate that.
She hopes the awards will be a yearly event.
The library is excited to partner with the Career Technical Campus to host the event.
"It is a beautiful campus," Lapp said.
This helps the two organizations kick off their relationship.
Lapp loves events. She was inspired by an awards event at the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs. She wanted to honor their supporters.
"We realized we needed to recognize these people," Lapp said.
She said its not always possible to put a name or recognition on everything a supporter does.
The awards include Patron of the Year for the Youth Services Department, Public Services Department, Community Engagement Department and Bryant Branch, Volunteer of the Year, five distinguished partner awards, and four awards for staff — Outanding Service, two Above and Beyond awards and the Community Impact Award. The library is still accepting nominees for the Community Impact Award on its website.
First Security Bank is an event sponsor. Instead of seeking a variety of sponsors, Lapp said the library is instead asking for food donation for the evening. Anyone wishing to donate can email karil@salinecountylibrary.org.
The library is focusing on using its own resources to make the event happen. Lapp said they want to focus more on thanking the supporters.
There are table sponsorships available for $50, which includes four guests, a logo on the table centerpiece, a logo on the event program, recognition on the library Facebook page and recognition on the event slideshow.
The first hour of the event will be a chance to mingle, network and eat. The awards and slideshow will be at 7 p.m.
Lapp thought this event is a great part of Library Card Signup Month because the library partners with area businesses to offer discounts and promotions for those who show their library cards at businesses. A full list of promotions is on the Saline County Library website.
Lapp appreciates the staff and they work they have put into making this event happen, and all the staff do that patrons never see.