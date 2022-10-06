In honor of October being Domestic Violence Month, Saline County Safe Haven hosted their annual candle light vigil. The vigil took place Tuesday on the Saline County Courthouse Lawn. Red cut-outs of Arkansans who lost their lives due to domestic violence in 2021 were placed around the Courthouse lawn and gazebo. During the vigil, the victims names' that are displayed around the Courthouse lawn and gazebo were called out and candles were lit in remembrance. County Judge Jeff Arey also read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Month in Saline County.
Saline County Safe Haven Candlelight Vigil honors domestic violence victims
