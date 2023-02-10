saline memorial

In January 2021, the federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule, a law requiring hospitals to disclose all prices online in a way that is easily accessible and searchable, was implemented. The nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate recently released a report which examined 2,000 hospitals around the United States to see which hospitals complied with the new rule. Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed, Saline Memorial Hospital was one of the 489 that were in full compliance with the rule. In the study, 1,506, or 75.3 percent of the hospitals reviewed, were found to be out of compliance. 

