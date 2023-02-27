School Board 1

Sabian Murray, left is honored for taking first place in Rep. French Hill's Congressional App Challenge. Kiya Britt, second right, and her partner Lydia Payne, not pictured, took second place.


Director of Choirs Tanner Oglesby, left, and School Board President Tyler Nelson, right stands with the choir members who recently earned All State Choir honors — Lyndsey Abbott, Mili Berry, Bianca Euler, Bee Golleher, Maegan Hall,  Pedro Hernandez, Tyler Phillips, Dierra Williams, Ria Colvert and Lizzy Porter

Rezoning to reduce the the Hill Farm Elementary and Parkway Elementary zones passed during the Bryant School Board meeting on Thursday.