Cold weather calls for warm soup and chili.
Habitat for Humanity of Saline County is answering that need with its annual Souper Bowl fundraiser, back in person for 2023.
This year's Souper Bowl will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Benton First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.
Development Director Amy Kelly said the Souper Bowl raises funds for Apostles Build, which usually happens in the fall. A variety of church partners fundraise through the year and take part in the build.
The churches provide teams for the Souper Bowl and encourage their members to purchase tickets.
Habitat has a mission of providing safe, affordable housing in Saline County.
Kelly said there are 20 teams signed up. The soups that she knows about so far are cheesy chicken tortilla, duck gumbo, broccoli and cheese, white chicken chili, regular chili and jambalaya.
The presenting sponsor for the event is Simmons Bank.
The dessert sponsor is Jabo Properties. Church partners will make the desserts.
The beverage sponsor is IRealty.
Diners will get a tray and go around the Christian Life Center collecting tasting cups of the different soups and chilis to sample. They are encouraged to tip for their favorites. The teams that raise the most money through ticket sales and gets the most tips win. One winner will be for nonprofit and one for business.
A third award will go to the team with the best team name or theme.
Kelly said Souper Bowl is a great networking event. People from Downtown Benton businesses and around the area attend.
She added now that it is back in person, it is a great chance for people to meet up.
There will be a raffle. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Items include a s'mores drawer, a fire pit with camping chairs, a flat screen T.V. and gift baskets from local businesses.
Habitat currently has three houses in progress and one planned to start in March and another to start in April. Kelly said support from the community helps get those finished.
There is a very limited number of team spots available to compete. Businesses can enter for $150 and individuals can enter for $100. Churches can either pay $80 or sell 10 tickets in advance.
Anyone interested in having a team can call Habitat at 501-315-5434, email development@habitatsalinecounty.com or visit www.habitatsalinecounty.com.
Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. They can be purchased by calling Habitat or through any of the partner churches.
Kelly encourages people to attend the event, enjoy soup and chili and support Habitat.