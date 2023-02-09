The 6th annual St. Patricks Day 5K and Little Leprechaun Fun Run is set for Saturday, March 18 at Riverside Park, 1800 Citizens Drive. The event is hosted by Benton Parks and Recreation in partnership with the Saline County Striders.
St. Patricks Day 5K and Little Leprechaun Fun Run returns March 18
Destin Davis
