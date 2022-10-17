A full crowd of around 630 attendees came together for this year's Faithful to the Fatherless Banquet at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday to show their support for Second Chance Youth Ranch and children in foster care.
"We are a private placement agency," said Rachel Hubbard, who with her husband, Billy, is the is the director of operations for Second Chance.
She explained they provide private foster care and work with families who prefer private over working with the state. The organization is faith based.
She said the Bible tells Christians the church is supposed to care for orphans.
Billy told the gathered audience that the organization is now serving more foster children than it ever has in its 17 year history.
He also said the country is facing a foster care crisis. COVID-19 caused the system to lose many foster homes.
There are currently 4,300 children in the Arkansas foster care system with fewer than 1,700 foster care homes across the state. Up to 80 percent of the children in foster care have a sibling.
Billy told the crowd one of their goals with the program is to show these children the love of Jesus.
Since 2020, Second Chance has been able to reunite 48 foster children with their families and helped 23 children be adopted.
Billy said for those who do not adoption or reunification, the ranch continues to walk through life with the children. They have the option to live at the ranch or one of its campuses until age 21, though some choose to age out at 18. He said even past that, they continue to be a family to those they serve.
Rachel said this is the ninth year for the banquet. When it started, there were four homes. Now, there are 21.
"We are proud of what we have done, but there is so much more to be done," Rachel said.
She talked about the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. She said as believers in Christ, they believe life has value in the womb and after a child is born. So, when the ruling was made, they were faced with what to do.
Founder Pastor Perry Black told the Hubbards the weekend after the ruling, he wanted to build two homes where young girls who are in foster care who are pregnant can live.
"It is not enough to just say you are pro-life," Hubbard said of the need to take action.
They will walk alongside the girls and even provide space where their siblings can live with them.
The work on the homes started immediately. The money raised from the banquet will go to fund the two homes.
Rachel shared a story of a girl the Hubbards fostered when she was 8 years old. They lost touch and the girl's family did not want her to reach out to them while she was a teen, but when she turned 18, she created a Facebook and connected to them. They have since been able to spend time together. The girl told them how important they were to her.
Rachel said for foster parents who question if they have an impact, this story shows they do.
Allen Middlebrooks, of Middlebrooks Electric, spoke about the experience of being a community supporter of Second Chance and what they have been able to do for the children.
"Kids are hurting in Arkansas," said Black, saying supporters need to make a difference for them.
He spoke about the process of getting the Ranch going 23 years ago when he first drove onto the property.
He compared his mission to a bumblebee. He said a bumblebee should not be able to fly, but it does not know that. He faced many obstacles getting it off the ground, but he had faith that God would make it happen.
He praised Billy and Rachel for their job fundraising over the years.
Washington County Judge Joseph Wood was the special guest speaker. He spoke first about Esther, who was an orphan but eventually became queen and saved her people.
He talked about the need to care for children now to affect their lives growing up and keep them out of jail.
Wood also shared his own story of being found one cold night wrapped in blankets on the steps of an apartment complex in Chicago. He was eventually adopted at age 10 and went on to be the deputy secretary of state for Arkansas. During his time as deputy secretary, he learned that he was found and even spoke to the man who rescued him that night.
Finally, Rachel spoke to those in attendance about providing their own support. Those who would like to give to support the ranch or its project to create new houses can do so at www.2cyr.org.
During the evening, Second Chance shared two videos.
The first was a dramatization of the experience of a family of five children from placement to reunification. The other was the testimony of two foster parents.
There was a table set up for those interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent.
On each table, there were magnets with self portraits of children Second Chance serves. Each attendee was asked to take one and pray for the child pictured.
A stream of the banquet is available to view on the Second Chance Facebook page.