Faithful 1

Special Guest Washington County Judge Joseph Wood speaks his own experience as an adoptee during the Second Chance Youth Ranch's annual Faithful to the Fatherless Banquet on Tuesday.

Faithful Banquet

1 of 8

A full crowd of around 630 attendees came together for this year's Faithful to the Fatherless Banquet at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday to show their support for Second Chance Youth Ranch and children in foster care.