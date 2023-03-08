Sweet Arts is bringing the circus to town for the annual fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the Benton Event Center.
featured
Sweet Arts bringing circus to town for fundraiser
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Sweet Arts bringing circus to town for fundraiser
- Arkansas Senate OKs bathroom bill that critics call extreme
- Sanders' school voucher plan gets Arkansas lawmakers' OK
- Business Celebrations
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Rotary honors woman who funded Kids Closet
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill
- Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
- Rotary honors woman who funded Kids Closet
- Residents bring infrastructure concerns to Benton City Council
- GCSO identifies victims in Buxton Loop shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.