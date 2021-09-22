Over the weekend Saline County deputies responded to a report of a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property at Bauxite High School.
Leann Pinkerton, director of Academic Affairs at Bauxite School District, commented on the situation and said the incident was a success story because of their "TellSomeone" program.
“The incident was actually a success story for our TellSomeone program,” Pinkerton said.
Saline County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Ron Parsons commented on the situation and said that a student had posted a photo of themselves on Facebook warning fellow students not to come to school Monday.
“He was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening. Turns out, he was just mad over a fight. He had no plans to do anything. We responded as soon as we got word of the photo being posted, and he was picked up over the weekend,” Parsons said.
TellSomeone is an anonymous line that was created by Bauxite School District officials a few years ago. On the line students or parents can report threats or tips. The line can be reached through text, at 405-806-0678, or email, at tellsomeone@bauxiteminers.org.
Saturday afternoon, someone anonymously reported a verbal threat to the TellSomeone number, Pinkerton said.
“By Saturday evening, law enforcement was at the home of the student who allegedly made the threat, which the student categorized as a joke” Pinkerton said.
The student was charged by law enforcement and is facing disciplinary action by the school district. The student’s name and information cannot be released as they are a juvenile.
“The district is proud of and grateful to the student or parent who used the TellSomeone program to keep our school safe. Because the situation was handled quickly over the weekend, BHS students were able to continue learning without disruption. The district is also proud of the efforts of our administrative team and our School Resource Officer Jennifer Tarvin, who keep students safe,” Pinkerton said.
“This should be a lesson to all students not to post or make these types of threats because you will be charged and expelled from school,” Parsons said.