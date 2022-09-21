After being in Downtown Benton since 2019, Three Best Bakery has relocated to 1203 Arkansas 35 N. st. 200, behind the new Olive Garden.
Owner Suzanne Godbold said the new space has been great so far, especially with those waiting to get into Olive Garden coming over to check her store out.
"We are a full sweets bakery," Godbold said.
They are known for their iced sugar cookies and the number one seller is the smash cookie, a large soft sugar cookie with buttercream icing.
They also offer other types of cookies, brownies, blondies, pies, macarons and cupcakes. They can do specialty cakes for weddings, birthdays and events.
There are even scones, muffins and, some days, cinnamon rolls.
Godbold got started in 2016 with her two best friends. They were looking to learn a new hobby to spend more time together. She said that is where the Three Best in the name comes from.
She said it grew from a hobby into a business organically. People would ask the friends to make decorated sugar cookies for them. It grew by word of mouth.
"I really enjoyed it I wanted to do it more full time," Godbold said.
While it started in the home of one of the other women, eventually she became the sole owner.
She was a respiratory therapist at Arkansas Children's Hospital. In 2017, she left that job to stay at home with her children. She started taking on more of the bakery.
She started out in the Downtown Benton location when she got a brick and mortar store. The bakery moved to its new location because it outgrew the old space.
When COVID-19 hit, not long after she opened the store, she had to pivot. She began shipping her treats all over the United States. Now shipping accounts for 50 percent of her business and the other 50 percent is local.
When she could not find a place to meet her exact needs, she contacted the over of the new location. She signed the lease before work had even begun on the space. She was able to make it her own.
The retail section has 700-square-feet. The other 2,000 square feet is for baking, decorating, shipping and even has space to teach decorating classes.
With the bigger space, she is excited to serve more people, especially with the holidays coming up.
Godbold loves being in Benton. It is the community she and her family live in.
She thinks the new location is more accessible.
"The support has been incredible," she said.
She loves being part of the community. She gives to local organizations with donation, cookies and money.
The new location officially opened Aug. 1 and the grand opening was Sept. 9.
She currently has 12 employees, a mix of full and part time. That could increase as she moves into the busy holiday season. She employs bakers, decorators, retail and front of house.
She loves that she gets to offer jobs in the community. She enjoys getting to mentor the teens on staff and teach them about being an entrepreneur.
"It is an honor to be able to employee people," she said.
Before COVID-19, she offered decorating classes.
"I am excited to bring back the classes," Godbold said.
Her plan is to offer in person classes at least once per month. She will also has virtual class options. This month will be the first month the classes are back.
She has big Tick Tock following.
Godbold called the current store a dream come true after the hard work of the last six years.
She said it is a beautiful location.
She hopes for it to become a staple of Benton that will be around for years to come. She said she wants it to be like Dale's Donuts that everyone in the community knows and loves.
In 20 years, she hopes it is still serving the community. If her children want it, she will pass it to them or if they do not, it will go to someone else who loves the community like she does.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bakery can be reached at 501-837-8889 and online at www.threebestbakery.com.