On Wednesday law enforcement responded to three stabbings on Arkansas Highway 70.
According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, Jeanine Downin, 50, was arrested for two counts of battery in the first degree and aggravated assault for her actions. Downin is not a resident of Arkansas.
The first victim a male Hispanic was stabbed at the intersection of Arkansas 128 and Arkansas 70 in Garland County. The first victim was treated and released.
Downin drove to the Big Red Valero gas station located at 11580 Arkansas 70 where she stabbed an adult male in the chest while he was getting air in his car tire. Downin then stabbed a female employee in the upper arm outside the store.
Downin fled the gas station and approached a residence on Crossroads and attempted to stab a female at a private residence. Downin then fled on Arkansas 70 back into Garland County where she was spotted by Arkansas State Police troopers. Troopers used a pit maneuver on Downin’s vehicle. Downin was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Garland County to be treated for injuries. The victims were all transported to area hospitals, treated and released.
Downin attempted to purchase a firearm within the last two weeks but was denied.
Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said the system worked and prevented an ineligible person from possessing a firearm. Wright said he is very thankful for the Arkansas State Police Troop K, Garland County Sheriff’s Department and Hot Springs Police for their assistance and to all the first responders.
Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Garland County Sheriff’s Office are conducting dual investigations.